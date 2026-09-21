How to get Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite features an exciting encounter as UAE giants Al Wasl host Saudi powerhouse Al Ahli KSA. Both teams bring rich histories and stellar talent into this continental showdown, promising an intense battle on the pitch.

Previous meetings between these two West Asian heavyweights have delivered dramatic football, making demand for seats exceptionally high among fans across the Gulf region.

GOAL provides all the crucial details you need to secure your spot in the stands and witness this clash live at Zabeel Stadium.

When is Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Wasl UAE vs Al Ahli KSA tickets?

Official match tickets are made available directly through the host club's primary ticketing portal, Platinumlist UAE. Fans can register and purchase general admission passes through the official channel as soon as sales open.

If listings on the official sites are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for supporters looking to attend after primary allocations sell out.

How much are Al Wasl UAE vs Al Ahli KSA tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official sales platform start at SAR 30 for general admission seating, though high-demand categories closer to pitch level can reach SAR 150 or more.

On secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub, ticket prices typically start from around SAR 100 depending on seat category and availability.

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Wasl head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also lost 1-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the Arabian Gulf League. On the positive side, they put five goals past Khorfakkan in a 5-2 win and won 3-0 away at Kalba FC, showing they carry a real goal threat when at their best.

Al Ahli's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency. Pusic's side have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup. They drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite and suffered a 3-2 Saudi Pro League loss to Al Qadsiah, but also recorded a commanding 5-0 win over Al Riyadh. Across their five matches, Al Ahli have scored 12 goals, underlining their attacking output.

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Al Ahli winning 2-0 away at Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite in September 2024. That result gives the Saudi side the psychological edge from the only previous meeting on record, and Al-Wasl will be determined to produce a different outcome on this occasion.







