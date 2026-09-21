How to get Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite features a captivating West Asian fixture as Qatari contenders Al Shamal host Saudi giants Al Hilal. Both clubs bring high ambition and world-class squad depth to this group stage match, setting the stage for a compelling contest.

Al Hilal enter as one of the most successful football institutions in Asian history, while Al Shamal aim to make a powerful statement against top-tier opposition on home turf. Demand for seats is high across the region.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your spot in the stands and experience this continental showdown live.

When is Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 15:15

Where to buy AL SHAMAL vs AL HILAL tickets?

Official match tickets are made available directly through primary ticketing platforms and host club sales portals. Fans can register and purchase general admission passes directly from primary providers as soon as allocations open.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for supporters eager to secure their seats after primary tickets sell out.

How much are AL SHAMAL vs AL HILAL tickets?

Standard entry tickets on official primary channels start at SAR 30 for general admission seating, while prime locations closer to the pitch carry higher price points.

On secondary market platforms like GrintaHub, ticket prices typically start from around SAR 100 depending on seat category and real-time matchday demand.

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