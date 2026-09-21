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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Qadsiah
team-logoAl-Sadd
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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AFC Champions League Elite
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Al Qadsiah take on Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The AFC Champions League Elite presents an enticing West Asian fixture as Saudi ambitious side Al Qadisiyah host Qatari champions Al Sadd at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Al Qadisiyah have made massive strides to compete at the highest level of continental football, assembling a star-studded squad aiming for glory. Al Sadd bring decades of Asian heritage and championship experience, setting up a high-caliber tactical showdown.

GOAL has all the information you need to purchase match tickets and secure your seat in the stands right now.

Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd TicketsBuy now

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Where to buy Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd tickets?

Official match tickets are released directly through the primary ticketing platform Webook. Football fans can register and buy general admission passes through the official portal as soon as public sales begin.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for supporters looking to grab seats after primary allocations sell out.

Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd TicketsBuy now

How much are Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd tickets?

Standard general admission tickets on the official sales platform start at SAR 30, with premium seating categories closer to the pitch reaching higher price tiers.

On secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at around SAR 100 depending on seat selection and matchday demand.

Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd TicketsBuy now

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd Form

Al Qadsiah head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also recorded a 3-2 victory over Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League during this stretch. The only blemish was a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq, though their overall record reflects a side in consistent attacking form.

Al-Sadd have won four of their last five matches, but the results carry an important caveat — all four wins came in the Qatari Stars League, where they scored 16 goals in three victories. Their sole defeat was the 3-0 loss to Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, which stands as a stark reminder that their domestic confidence has not yet translated to continental competition. They have conceded eight goals across their last five games in total.

ALQ

ALQ - Form

AFS
W3-1
DIR
W0-2
AHL
W3-2
ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALS

ALS - Form

AHL
W3-1
QAS
W2-6
ALG
W4-1
ALS
W3-6
EST
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al Qadsiah and Al-Sadd from recent meetings. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.


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