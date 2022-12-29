Al-Nassr target Ronaldo-Ramos reunion for the summer as Saudi club prepares to announce CR7 transfer on January 1

Al-Nassr will reportedly try to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with ex-Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos after concluding a deal for the Portuguese star.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? With a deal for Ronaldo nearing completion, Marca report that Al-Nassr are plotting a move to bring Ramos to the club upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract next summer. The Spanish publication states that Ramos is the Saudi club's next target, with work now being done to get ready to convince him to join the club alongside his former Real Madrid colleague Ronaldo, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month. The pair won numerous trophies together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018, including four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr are currently waiting for the transfer window to open on January 1 to officially confirm Ronaldo as their newest signing. After initial reports during the World Cup claimed that Al-Nassr had reached an agreement with Ronaldo, further developments emerged before Christmas providing details of the contract offered to the 37-year-old; a seven-year deal that will see his €200m-per-year wages rise over time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was later reported that the club had booked in a medical for Ronaldo, and Marca state that he had a representative present in Saudi Arabia this week to brief Al-Nassr on the conditions of his imminent arrival.

WHAT NEXT? It looks as though the speculation over Ronaldo's future is finally drawing to a close, with it now seemingly a matter of when and not if he holds the Al-Nassr shirt aloft. Talk surrounding Ramos' future at PSG will no doubt rumble on over the coming months as the Saudi outfit also push for his signature.