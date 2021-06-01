The chairman of the Premier League champions says that they will send a strong message to their rivals in the transfer window

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has warned their rivals that they will get even stronger in their pursuit of the Champions League, just days after missing out on the European trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished the season as Premier League champions and Carabao Cup winners and also reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

However, the season ended in disappointment with the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea and Al Mubarak says this is the moment to show they can push onto the next level.

What’s been said?

“One of the things I’ve learned over the years is you constantly need to bring new talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you’re at a high level, on the top,” Al Mubarak said.

“Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would actually be your biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there’s no contentment, that you’re not satisfied with just winning the league.”

Where will City strengthen?

City have already lost two players, with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia out of contract at the end of the season and on their way to Barcelona.

Despite being successful without striker for much of the season, Al Mubarak said it was one of the positions where they will strengthen in the summer.

The chairman did not put any names forward, but Tottenham’s Harry Kane is a striker that the club are understood to be interested in.

Al Mubarak also confirmed that there will other new faces, with a focus on quality rather than quantity.

“We lost a very important legend in Sergio Aguero, [they are] very hard shoes to fill but I’m confident we will find the right player to fill those shoes,” he said. “There are other areas within the team that obviously need investment, not too many. It’s not about numbers it’s about quality.

“The squad is a phenomenal squad, you don’t win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final if you don’t have an incredible squad and we have that. We will bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions.”

