Al-Khaleej responds: Will Donis coach Saudi Arabia at the World Cup?

Al-Khaleej Club has addressed reports linking its Greek head coach, Giorgos Donis, with the Saudi national team job.

Renard’s future has been uncertain after the Green Falcons’recent defeats, prompting the federation to draw up a shortlist of replacements.

Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah corroborated these claims, adding that Donis was among several candidates discussed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation after the national team’s defeats to Egypt and Serbia in March friendlies.

Al-Khaleej later dismissed the speculation through the same publication, stating that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation had not approached the club about the vacancy.

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Al-Khaleej added that Donis is currently on holiday in Greece, while the club works to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

Donis has confirmed ongoing talks with Al-Khaleej over an extension, but he has set conditions linked to resources, squad reinforcements and training facilities.

The Greek coach has impressed since the start of the current campaign, guiding Al-Khaleej to 31 points and tenth place with seven matches remaining.