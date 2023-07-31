Al-Ittihad confirm the signing of Fabinho from Liverpool - and mock rumours about Brazilian's dogs

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have announced the signing of Fabinho from Liverpool.

The Brazilian becomes the second midfielder from Liverpool to join a club in Saudi Arabia in a matter of days, following Jordan Henderson's switch to Al-Ettifaq.

The club announced the deal on Monday evening with a video captioned 'Tigers are allowed to pass', before official club pictures of the player followed, along with the caption: 'Welcome Fabinho in the stronghold of the tigers'. The 29-year-old has signed a deal until 2026.

The announcement video made reference to a rumoured hitch in the deal, which involved Fabinho's concern about his dogs. It was initially claimed the player took issue to rules in Saudi Arabia banning 'dangerous and aggressive dogs' as he owns two bulldogs, although such stories turned out to be unfounded.

