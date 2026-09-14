How to get Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Hilal host Al-Gharafa at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 15, with kick-off set for 9.15pm, as both sides open their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 campaigns.

Al Hilal arrive as the most decorated side in the competition's history, with four continental titles to their name, and will be looking to make an immediate statement at home. Al-Gharafa represent Qatar in this season's expanded 32-team format, adding an intriguing Gulf dynamic to the opening exchanges at Kingdom Arena.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 15 Sept 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa tickets?

Tickets for Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa are sold officially through the Blu Store app, Al Hilal's official ticketing partner, where fans can select seating directly for the fixture at Kingdom Arena.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The platform lets fans browse available seating categories for the match and secure a ticket even once official allocation has been exhausted.

How much are Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa tickets?

Tickets through the Blu Store app, the official platform, typically start from around SAR 65 for general admission at Kingdom Arena, with pricing rising through the category and premium tiers depending on where you want to sit.

On the secondary market, GrintaHub tickets are available for fans looking for a broader range of seating options once official listings become limited, with pricing dependent on category and demand.

Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa Form

Al Hilal have won four and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with their most recent result a commanding 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun. That win came after a 2-0 home defeat to Neom SC, which ended their 47-game unbeaten league run. Prior to that loss, they had beaten Al Shabab 2-0 away and Al Ahli 3-0 at home. Across those five matches, Al Hilal scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Al-Gharafa have recorded one win, two draws and two losses in their last five Stars League outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Lusail SC, while their heaviest defeat in that run was a 4-1 loss to Al-Sadd. They scored four goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 3, 2025, when Al Hilal won 2-1 away at Al-Gharafa. Before that, Al Hilal won 3-0 at home in the same competition on December 3, 2024. Across the five recorded meetings, Al Hilal have won four and drawn one, scoring ten goals and conceding five.



