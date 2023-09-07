Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq have taken a bizarre swipe at Liverpool star Mohamed Salah while announcing their new signing Demarai Gray from Everton.

Al-Ettifaq announce Gray

Take bizarre swipe at Salah

Gray prepares for Saudi Pro League debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side have seemingly taken a bizarre swipe at Liverpool star Mohamed Salah while announcing the signing of Demarai Gray from Everton in a deal worth £8 million ($9.9m).

In the announcement video posted by the official Al-Ettifaq social media account, several Premier League teams and players are featured in a retro arcade game themed announcement post, titled 'Ettifaq transfers'.

The edit then focuses on Liverpool's squad, before hovering over Salah's picture where two messages of 'No!' appear on the screen. The video then cuts to Everton's squad and Gray's icon, where transfer expert Fabrizio Romano features with the following message appearing shortly after: "Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq, here we go.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old winger arrived at Goodison Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and went on to make 75 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals. However, since the arrival of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, the Jamaican international has fallen out of favour at the Toffees, leading to the unsettled star pursuing a move elsewhere prior to the closing of the Saudi Pro League transfer window today. Meanwhile, Salah has been continually linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia but looks set to stay at Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEMARAI GRAY? Gray is currently undergoing fitness tests to determine his involvement with the Jamaica national team during the international break, while Al-Ettifaq's next fixture and his possible debut will arrive on September 16 against Abha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.