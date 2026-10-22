Ajax vs Atalanta: The tactics board - late substitution masterclass breaks the italian deadlock

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A cagey tactical battle at the Johan Cruijff ArenA was eventually decided by the clinical impact of Ajax's bench. Michel outmanoeuvred Maurizio Sarri in the closing stages to secure a vital 2-0 victory.

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The encounter between Ajax and Atalanta was a fascinating study in contrasting philosophies. Michel’s Ajax sought to dominate through territorial control and high-volume shot creation, while Maurizio Sarri’s Atalanta side focused on a compact defensive block designed to frustrate and hit on the counter. For 86 minutes, the match remained a stalemate, defined by Ajax's inability to convert 61% possession into tangible goals and Atalanta's disciplined refusal to allow a single shot on target during the first three-quarters of the game.

Ultimately, the match was decided not by the starting systems, but by the depth and specific tactical profiles of the players introduced in the second half. While Atalanta’s defensive rigidity held firm for the majority of the evening, the cumulative pressure of 21 shots eventually told. The introduction of Tolu Arokodare provided Ajax with the physical focal point they lacked in the first half, finally allowing them to breach a backline that had looked remarkably comfortable under Sarri's guidance.

Ajax's tactical setup

Ajax deployed a traditional 4-3-3 formation, heavily reliant on the technical security of Sofyan Amrabat at the base of the midfield. Their build-up play followed a familiar pattern: stretching the pitch wide with full-backs Youri Baas and Owen Wijndal to create central pockets for Julian Brandt and Davy Klaassen. The objective was clear — use the width to force the Atalanta wingers to track back, creating a 3-v-2 numerical advantage in the middle of the park. Their pressing triggers were aggressive; whenever the ball moved to Atalanta’s centre-backs, Roko Obric or Thomas Kristensen, the Ajax front three immediately initiated a high block to force long balls.

In possession, Ajax dominated, yet they struggled with final-third efficiency for long periods. Despite 21 total shots, many were speculative efforts from distance or blocked by a crowded Italian box. The movement of Oscar Gloukh and Marcos Leonardo was designed to pull defenders out of position, but Sarri’s side refused to bite. Ajax’s defensive shape was high, often leaving Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a sweeper-keeper, which was necessary to maintain the squeeze on an Atalanta side that looked to exploit the space behind the full-backs. The plan required immense patience, slowly grinding down the visitors' energy levels before the decisive late surge.

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Atalanta's tactical setup

Maurizio Sarri opted for a 4-2-3-1 that transitioned into a deep 4-4-2 when out of possession. The tactical priority was defensive solidarity; Ederson acted as the primary screen, protecting a defensive unit that was under constant duress. Their plan was to congest the central zones and force Ajax into crosses, a strategy that worked perfectly for 80 minutes as Atalanta recorded nine corners and seven blocked shots. Offensively, they relied on the holdup play of Gianluca Scamacca and the creative sparks of Charles De Ketelaere, though their lack of a single shot on target tells the story of a team focused almost entirely on the defensive phase.

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When Atalanta regained possession, they looked for immediate verticality. Raoul Bellanova and Davide Zappacosta were tasked with providing outlets on the flanks, but they were often pinned back by Ajax’s high positioning. The midfield trio worked tirelessly to shadow Ajax’s creative engines, successfully frustrating Julian Brandt for much of the night. However, the physical toll of defending in a low block against a high-possession side eventually led to lapses in concentration during the final five minutes, where the tactical discipline that had defined their performance finally crumbled under the weight of Ajax's late changes.

The tactical chess match

The defining battle took place in the half-spaces between the Atalanta full-backs and centre-halves. For the first hour, Sarri won this battle by keeping his lines incredibly tight, leaving no room for Gloukh or Leonardo to turn. Ajax were forced into a U-shaped passing pattern, circulating the ball around the periphery of the box without ever penetrating the heart of the defence. The tactical deadlock was a testament to Sarri's organisation, as he effectively neutralised the creative output of Ajax’s midfield for the majority of the game.

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However, the mismatch developed when Ajax shifted their approach from intricate passing to a more direct, physical threat. The introduction of Tolu Arokodare changed the gravity of the Ajax attack. Suddenly, the Atalanta defenders, who had been dealing with runners in behind, had to contest high balls and physical duels. This shift in profile eventually broke the resolve of the Italian side. Michel’s decision to abandon the 'false nine' approach in favour of a traditional target man exploited the physical fatigue of the Atalanta backline, who had spent 85 minutes sprinting in a low block.

In-game adjustments

Michel was proactive with his changes, sensing the need for a different tactical profile. At the 62nd minute, the introduction of Viktor Tsigankov and Aziz Ouazane replaced the more static Klaassen and Gloukh, injecting fresh pace into the wide areas. Shortly after, the pivotal move came in the 66th minute when Tolu Arokodare replaced Marcos Leonardo. This changed Ajax from a team trying to pass through Atalanta to a team capable of overwhelming them physically. The adjustment moved Brandt into a deeper role where he could dictate play with more space as Atalanta dropped even deeper to account for Arokodare’s aerial threat.

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Sarri responded by introducing Lazar Samardzic and later Nikola Krstovic to try and regain some territory, but these changes failed to alter the momentum. The Ajax pressure became relentless. In the 87th minute, the tactical gamble paid off as Youri Baas provided the service for Arokodare to finally break the deadlock. Once the first goal went in, Atalanta were forced to abandon their defensive shape, leading to a breakdown in their structure that allowed Aziz Ouazane to double the lead in stoppage time. The sequence of Ajax substitutions perfectly escalated the pressure until the dam finally burst.

Conclusion

Ultimately, this match was won by Michel’s superior bench management and tactical flexibility. While Sarri’s defensive blueprint was nearly flawless for 85 minutes, he lacked a secondary plan once Ajax introduced a more physical, direct threat. The transition from Ajax's patient build-up to a high-intensity, vertical attack in the final ten minutes caught Atalanta off guard. By diversifying their attacking profile late in the game, Ajax turned statistical dominance into a clinical 2-0 result, proving that in elite European football, the ability to change the 'why' of your attack is just as important as the 'how'.