Ajax Amsterdam rewards its Moroccan star

Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam has announced the renewal of Moroccan player Marouan Ben Taleb’s contract.

The Ajax website stated that Ben Taleb, aged 16, who plays as a defender and midfielder, has signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2029.

Marouan Ben Taleb has been playing at the Ajax Youth Academy since 2024, having joined from Sparta Rotterdam.

This season, Ben Taleb has featured in the Ajax Under-17 squad, led by head coach Stan Beel.

Marijn Becker, Ajax’s director of football, said: “Marwan Ben Taleb is a modern defender who can also play in midfield; he is very composed on the ball and has a good feel for the game.”

He added, “Ben Taleb has developed into a leader, which makes him influential both on and off the pitch, a quality that should not be underestimated. We are confident he will continue at this level and develop further towards professional football.”

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