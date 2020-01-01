'One of the most historic developments in Indian football' - AIFF's Kushal Das hails ATK-Mohun Bagan merger

The honorable general secretary of the AIFF lauded the merger between Kolkata clubs ATK and Mohun Bagan...

All Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das congratulated and after the two Kolkata clubs decided to enter a merger deal and take part in the (ISL) from the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Speaking on the merger, Das said, “I am certain this is going to be one of the most historic developments in the annals of Indian footballing history. I commend the authorities of both clubs for displaying vision, congratulate both sets of fans and wish them a happy and prosperous ‘marriage'."

The merger between the two clubs will see a new entity being formed which will come into existence on June 1, 2020. Sanjeev Goenka owned RPSG group, which is also the principal owner of ATK, will own 80 per cent stake at the new club while Mohun Bagan will have the remaining 20 per cent.

With this arrangement, the century-old Kolkata giant will finally be a part of the ISL. The future of another Kolkata giant, , though, remains uncertain.