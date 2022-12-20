Aguero wins over $8,000 on pre-World Cup Messi bet after tipping Argentina superstar for Golden Ball

Sergio Aguero enjoyed Argentina’s World Cup victory party and has more cause for celebration after seeing a pre-tournament Lionel Messi bet come in.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker was forced to retire in December 2021 due to a heart condition and was denied the opportunity to represent his country at another major finals. The Albiceleste delivered long-awaited global glory in Qatar, with collective nerves held in a penalty shootout with France at the end of an epic final, and Aguero has revealed that he placed a wager back on November 17 for talismanic forward Messi to land a history-making second Golden Ball as the Player of the Tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero posted a screenshot of his betting slip on social media which showed that he put $1001 (£823) on Messi to scoop a prestigious individual prize in the Middle East, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner duly delivering as a former team-mate “just realised” that he was due a healthy return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s stunning performances at the 2022 World Cup, which saw him net in every knockout round while registering seven goals and three assists in total, landed Aguero $8264 (£6,800).

WHAT NEXT? There were suggestions prior to a historic event in Qatar that said tournament would be Messi’s last with Argentina, but the 35-year-old has vowed to add to his 172 caps and is being tipped by some to play on until the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.