Afcon 2019: Bolasie laments DR Congo fortune in Egypt defeat

The Leopards wideman bemoaned his side’s missed chances against the Pharaohs before stressing the importance of their final game against Zimbabwe

Democratic Republic of Congo wideman Yannick Bolasie believes the were unlucky to lose against hosts on Wednesday.

The Leopards hit the woodwork on two occasions before goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Mohamed Salah inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Florent Ibenge’s side.

Speaking to Goal, Bolasie – who was a second-half substitute in Cairo – lamented the Central African nation’s missed opportunities against the Pharaohs, which resulted in their second defeat of the group stage.

“We had a lot of bad luck hitting the woodwork twice,” Bolasie told Goal.

“ have many good players, they are a great team and their experience decided the outcome in their favour.”

The winger, who featured from the start in their 2-0 defeat to but was dropped on Wednesday night, reflected on the Leopards’ journey at the Nations Cup finals.

“I don't know what the real problem was in both games," the winger continued.

“We had two defeats and now we are one step away from going home.”

On their must-win final fixture against Zimbabwe on June 30, the 30-year-old emphasised the significance of picking up a result if Ibenge’s troops are to progress to the Round of 16.

“Even though we conceded two defeats, we will still give our all against Zimbabwe. We must win and hold on to hope that we can qualify as a one of the best third-placed teams," he continued.

Following two defeats, DR Congo are rooted to the foot of Group A. Egypt lead the way with six points, with Uganda in second with four points, while Zimbabwe have a single point.