How to buy AFC Champions League Elite tickets: Matchdays 7 & 8, February fixtures, where to buy, prices & more

It's been a thrilling start to this season's AFC Champions League Elite competition and we are set for some crucial, nail-biting encounters over the next couple of weeks.

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures on the horizon, including Al-Ittihad vs Al-Gharafa (February 10) and FC Seoul vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (February 17), to name just a couple.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your Asian footballing dreams come true by securing match tickets to some unforgettable AFC Champions League Elite matches this month. Check out the upcoming fixtures, how you can buy them, and much more.

Upcoming AFC Champions League Elite fixtures

The Matchday 7 & 8 AFC Champions League Elite League stage fixtures are as follows:

Date Match (local time) Location Tickets Mon Feb 9 Al Wahda vs Al-Ahli (5.45pm) Al Nahyan Stadium (Abu Dhabi) Tickets Nasaf vs Al-Shorta (6.45pm) Istiqlol Stadium (Fergana) Tickets Al-Duhail vs Sharjah (7pm) Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (Doha) Tickets Shabab Al Ahli vs Al-Hilal (8pm) Rashid Stadium (Dubai) Tickets Tue Feb 10 Tractor vs Al Sadd (7pm) Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Doha) Tickets Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul (7pm) Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium (Kobe) Tickets Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (7pm) Hiroshima Soccer Stadium (Hiroshima) Tickets Shanghai Shenhua vs Machida Zelvia (8.15pm) Shanghai Stadium (Shanghai) Tickets Chengdu Rongcheng vs Buriram United (8.15pm) Phoenix Hill Sports Park Football Stadium (Chengdu) Tickets Al-Ittihad vs Al-Gharafa (9.15pm) King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Jeddah) Tickets Wed Feb 11 Ulsan HD vs Melbourne City (7pm) Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium (Ulsan) Tickets Gangwon FC vs Shanghai Port (7pm) Chuncheon Songam Sports Town Stadium (Chuncheon) Tickets Mon Feb 16 Al-Ahli vs Shabab Al Ahli (7pm) Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium (Jeddah) Tickets Sharjah vs Nasaf (8pm) Sharjah Stadium (Sharjah) Tickets Al-Hilal vs Al Wahda (9.15pm) Kingdom Arena (Riyadh) Tickets Al-Shorta vs Al-Duhail (9.15pm) Al Zawraa Stadium (Baghdad) Tickets Tue Feb 17 Al Sadd vs Al-Ittihad (7pm) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan) Tickets Al-Gharafa vs Tractor (7pm) Thani bin Jassim Stadium (Al Rayyan) Tickets Machida Zelvia vs Chengdu Rongcheng (7pm) Machida City Nozuta Park Stadium (Machida) Tickets Buriram United vs Shanghai Shenhua (7.15pm) Buriram Stadium (Buriram) Tickets Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Vissel Kobe (8.15pm) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (Iskandar Puteri) Tickets FC Seoul vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (TBC) TBC Tickets Wed Feb 18 Shanghai Port vs Ulsan HD (6pm) Pudong Football Stadium (Shanghai) Tickets Melbourne City vs Gangwon FC (9pm) Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne) Tickets

What is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 schedule?

The qualifying playoffs for this season’s AFC Champions League Elite kicked off back in mid-August. So, the complete competition lasts around eight months, with the final taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on April 25. These are the remaining round dates:

February 9-11: League Phase (Matchday 7)

February 16-18: League Phase (Matchday 8)

March 2-11: Round of 16 (1st & 2nd legs)

April 16-18: Quarter-finals

April 20-21: Semi-finals

April 25: Final

How to buy AFC Champions League Elite match tickets

Apart from the AFC Champions League Elite Finals, which take place from April 16-25 in Jeddah, you cannot buy tickets for AFC Champions League games directly through the AFC itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of the bigger fixtures.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase AFC Champions League Elite tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of securing last-minute seats.

How much are AFC Champions League Elite match tickets?

The price for AFC Champions League Elite match tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Al-Ittihad in Jeddah would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Fergana, watching Nasaf.

Clubs will typically set prices for AFC Champions League Elite tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

What to expect from the AFC Champions League Elite 2026?

While some teams are looking to consolidate their lofty positions after making positive starts to their Asian campaigns, others are still trying to hit top form and clinch a vital top-8 spot in their regional groups to prevent their continental dreams from being dashed for good.

Two Matchdays of the league phase are still left to play. Matchday 7 games are played across three days (February 9-11), and the same goes for the final round (Matchday 8) league encounters, which take place from February 16-18.

It’s no surprise that the Saudi sides are amongst the favourites to lift the biggest prize in Asian football. Riyadh-based Al Hilal, who boast the talents of Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez, and Joao Cancelo, is the most-honoured club in the AFC Champions League Elite, having been crowned champions on four occasions in the past. They, along with the current holders from Jeddah, Al-Ahli, have already qualified for the Round of 16 stage.

Al Hilal is the only side in the competition who have won all its games to date, and the Blue Waves require just one more win from their final two league matches to clinch the No.1 spot in the West Region standings. If they finish the job, it means they will face the No.8 finishers in the pre-determined first phase of the knockouts.

Over in the East Region, only one side has guaranteed itself a spot in the knockouts so far. Japan’s Vissel Kobe have bagged 13 points from their first six league games and will be aiming to go further than the last-16 this time around. That was the round in which they bowed out last season. The two other Japanese representatives, Machida Zelvia and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, have also made positive starts to their AFC Champions League Elite campaigns and will be aiming to push on during the forthcoming Matchdays.