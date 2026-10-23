adidas and Y-3 bring back legendary 2006 Beast boots for El Clásico

adidas Football and Y-3 have once again joined forces to revive one of the most celebrated designs in boot history. Today, the brands unveiled the Y-3 Beast Limited Collection, bringing back the legendary "Beast" graphic originally made famous in 2006 and re-imagining it for a brand-new generation of football talent.

The limited-edition pack lands across adidas’ top-tier performance models, the Predator Elite and the F50 Elite, fusing Yohji Yamamoto’s premium high-fashion aesthetic with cutting-edge football innovation.

The collection celebrates the enduring rivalry between two of adidas Football’s most celebrated franchises through two distinct visual interpretations. The F50 Elite arrives in an electric blue finish featuring dynamic beast-inspired detailing that reflects the silo's relentless pursuit of speed and agility.

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Meanwhile, the Predator Elite is rendered in a striking orange execution with a fierce tiger graphic, symbolising power, precision, and total control on the pitch. Both boots are built on adidas’ latest performance platforms, allowing modern athletes to trust elite technology while sporting heavyweight archival design.

In true adidas fashion, the collection is heading straight into the highest-stakes fixture in world football to mark its official pitch debut. The Y-3 Beast pack will take centre stage during El Clásico, with marquee adidas athletes from both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid showcasing the boots on one of the sport's biggest stages.

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The orange Predator Elite will feature on the feet of Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri, Raphinha, Marc Bernal, and Pau Cubarsí, while the electric blue F50 Elite will be worn by Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz, and Dean Huijsen.

Bringing the iconic Predator versus F50 rivalry to life on the pitch, the match marks the latest chapter in the story of adidas Football’s most coveted limited-edition drops.

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Shop: adidas Y-3 Beast collection

The new adidas Y-3 Beast Limited Collection is available to buy now at selected retailers and online at adidas.



