Boots from the adidas GameData pack have been seen being worn by players during Euro 2022

Adidas has officially launched the GameData Pack, which includes the Predator Edge, Copa Sense and collaborative Speedportal range. You've probably noticed players wearing the boots during Euro 2022 and pre-season training, something that's been hard to miss given their vibrant colour schemes. The range introduces new colourways in luminous Solar Green, Solar Red and Team Solar Yellow.

The Speedportal aims to make players fast as possible with updated Speedframe technology while also being lighter to help give players a pacy edge. The boots were unveiled in a short film featuring Rick and Morty, alongside cameos from Mohammed Salah and Vivianne Miedema.

Meanwhile, the Predator Edge range features the brand's unique textured upper, which is great for touch and control.

If you like showing off your football skills, then the Copa Sense range features sensepods for superior connection with the ball.

Boots from the adidas Game Data Pack were released July 19 and are available to buy right now from the adidas store. Here's a look at some of the items available:

Shop Speedportal boots:

adidas X Speedportal+ Firm Ground boots

Get them from Adidas for £230.00 ($280.00)

adidas X Speedportal+ Artificial Grass boots

Get them from adidas for £230.00 ($280.00)

adidas X Speedportal+ Soft Ground boots

Get them from adidas for £230.00 ($280.00)

adidas X Speedportal.1 Turf Boots

Get them from adidas for £100.00 ($120.00)

Shop Predator Edge boots:

adidas Predator Edge.3 Turf boots

Get them from adidas for £75.00 ($90.00)

adidas Predator Edge+ Soft Ground boots

Get them from adidas for £230.00 ($280.00)

adidas Predator Edge+ Firm Ground boots

Get them from adidas for £230.00 ($280.00)

adidas Predator Edge.1 Low Artificial Ground boots

Get them from adidas for £180.00 ($250.00)

Shop Copa Sense boots:

adidas Copa Sense.3 Laceless Turf Boots

Get them from adidas for £75.00 ($80.00)

adidas Copa Sense.3 Indoor Boots

Get them from adidas for £65.00 ($80.00)

adidas Copa Sense.1 Firm Ground Boots

Get them from adidas for £180.00 ($225.00)

adidas Copa Sense.1 Artificial Grass Boots

Get them from adidas for £180.00 ($250.00)