adidas reveal explosive new Final Rush boot pack

adidas has officially dropped its latest boot lineup, the 'Final Rush' pack, which refreshes its iconic F50 and Predator franchises with bold new colourways ahead of the new football season. The release extends the brand’s ongoing 'Chaos vs Control' campaign, pitting explosive speed directly against tactical precision.

The headliner for player control, the Predator Elite FT, arrives in a sleek black upper accented by crisp white Three Stripes and vibrant mint-green details. Tailored for midfielders and playmakers who dictate the tempo of the game, the new Predator combines a classic aesthetic with high-performance technology.

adidas

It features a lightweight NANOSTRIKE+ mesh upper with integrated grip elements, a nostalgic fold-over tongue for a clean striking surface, and a STRIKEFRAME outsole paired with POWERSPINE tech to maximise power and stability when shifting a match's momentum.

For speed demons looking to cause havoc in the final third, the refreshed F50 Elite flips the script with an eye-catching electric green design, dark stripes, yellow accents, and a distinctive iridescent outsole finish.

adidas

Engineered for pure acceleration and unpredictability, the boot utilises a FIBERTOUCH upper paired with 3D SPRINTWEB texturing to ensure total ball control at top speed. Underneath, a CompressionFit tunnel tongue locks the foot down, while the SPRINTFRAME 360 outsole provides explosive multi-directional traction.

Expect to see football's elite debuting the pack on the pitch immediately, with Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé lacing up the F50 to unleash pace, while Jude Bellingham and Pedri pull on the Predator to dictate play.

adidas

Shop: adidas Final Rush boot pack

The Final Rush pack, which also includes fresh colourway updates for the F50 Sparkfusion and Copa silos, is available at adidas and selected retailers.