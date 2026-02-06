Now this one is beaut - adidas celebrates Jamaican icon, Bob Marley, with a drop that football fans are going to love. The collection is inspired by archival outfits and iconography from Bob Marley’s life, music and heritage.

It also celebrates the football and musical idol, who is etched into every piece, with a unifying 'Football is Freedom' graphic and unique ‘Bob’ calligraphy branding. The eight-piece, off-pitch apparel range is built for players and fans and was crafted in close collaboration with The Bob Marley Foundation, which provided careful consultation, archival photographs, and historical clothing synonymous with the musician.

adidas

This includes the lilac firebird track pants he wore whilst touring Europe, which is reimagined for this collection. Powerful design motifs that draw inspiration from Bob Marley’s life and extensive music catalogue are featured throughout. This includes a distinctive, repetitive wave pattern that flows across the designs – symbolically linking the rhythm of his music and the spirit of Jamaica.

adidas

'Football is Freedom', a mantra developed closely with the Bob Marley Foundation, is integrated into hero pieces such as the golden yellow jersey and full-zip jacket, integrating his deep love of the game and belief in its liberating power. Each piece is bound via the adidas Originals’ trefoil that sits on opposing sides to the word ‘Bob’ embroidered in a calligraphy style.

adidas

The collection pays homage to the legacy of one of music’s greatest icons while celebrating The Bob Marley Foundation and its positive impact for under-served and vulnerable communities in Jamaica. The foundation has been extensively involved in serving those most heavily impacted by Hurricane Melissa, a relief effort which adidas has supplemented via donations, as the long-term effects continue to be felt.

Shop: adidas x Bob Marley collection

The adidas x Bob Marley collection will be available to purchase from 6th February 2026 on the adidas website and selected retail stores.