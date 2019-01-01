Adama Traore: Wolverhampton Wanderers not tired

The 23-year-old utility player feels his side’s loss to the Toffees at Goodison Park was not due to fatigue

Adama Traore believes Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 3-2 defeat against was due to individual errors and not fatigue.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men qualified for the group stage, winning all six of their qualifying games.

are, however, yet to nick their first Premier League win of the 2019-20 season, drawing against , and before losing to the Toffees last Sunday.

More teams

The 23-year-old utility player has dismissed suggestions the uninspiring performance against the Toffees was due to tiredness.

“There’s no excuses. We didn’t lose the game because we were tired,” Traore said, as reported by Express and Star.

“We lost the game through our own errors, that’s it, so we have to be strong. That is the truth. The gaffer, the backroom team, the physios, the people who cook for us – everyone works so hard for us to be fit.

“They work every day, so I’m so happy that they do that for us. There’s positive energy because they want it like us, so we just have to think about the errors and keep going. We’ll think about those and grow, as a team.”

The speedster played a key role in helping Wolves advance to the group stage of the European tournament, featuring five times for his team.

However, Traore admitted the impressive showings have come with their challenges.

Article continues below

“It’s tough, but if you want to be in Europe and achieve great things, this is how it is. We have to keep going,” he added.

“Any player, any team, wants to be in Europe, so we have to enjoy it and grow every day. We’ll work game by game. This is how we work, and how Nuno works. This is what we have to do.”

Traore will hope to help his side upset in their next league game at Molineux Stadium on September 14.