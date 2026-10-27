Achraf Hakimi shows off wild new look as PSG star celebrates Lyon victory with 'Sean Paul' style transformation

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Achraf Hakimi celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Lyon by showing off a striking new braided hairstyle. The Moroccan right-back wore the captain's armband in the absence of Marquinhos and later used his fresh look to declare his loyalty to the French club.

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Hakimi debuts striking new look

Hakimi stepped out at the Parc des Princes on Monday evening sporting a bold and completely unexpected new hairstyle. The Moroccan right-back arrived for PSG's league clash against Lyon wearing tightly woven braids, instantly catching the attention of supporters.

Fans quickly noticed the striking change of look, drawing immediate comparisons to music star Sean Paul on social media platforms. The fresh appearance clearly inspired the defender, who delivered a commanding performance during a crucial domestic fixture in the French capital.

Hakimi also stepped up to lead the team out of the tunnel as the official captain for the evening. He proudly took the armband in the absence of injured regular skipper Marquinhos, setting the tone for a successful night.

Defender declares love for Paris

The eye-catching hairstyle served as much more than just a simple fashion statement for the Moroccan international. Following the final whistle, he took to social media to explain the clever meaning behind his fresh braids to the club's passionate fanbase. Hakimi used his X account to express his unwavering dedication and loyalty to the Parisiens.

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"Braids tightly woven, just like my ties with Paris," Hakimi wrote.

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Stand-in captain shines against Lyon

Hakimi confidently backed up his bold new look with a brilliant individual performance on the pitch against strong opposition. The dynamic right-back was highly influential from start to finish as PSG secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over a competitive Lyon side.

Given the extra responsibility of the captaincy, he completely dominated his flank throughout the entire 90 minutes of action. The Moroccan offered a constant attacking threat down the right wing while remaining incredibly resolute in defence to help secure a valuable clean sheet.

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Hakimi looks to maintain momentum

The dominant home victory keeps PSG moving firmly in the right direction across all major competitions this season. Hakimi will now hope to maintain his impressive individual form as the club's fixture schedule intensifies over the coming weeks. With Marquinhos currently recovering from his recent injury setback, the Moroccan could be asked to wear the captain's armband again very soon.