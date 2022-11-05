AC Milan vs Spezia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Spezia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan followed up their league defeat to Torino last week with a second-placed finish in Group E of the Champions League, courtesy of a 4-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. They now host Spezia in a Serie A encounter at San Siro on Saturday.

That domestic loss meant Stefano Pioli's side dropped to third place as Atalanta leapfrogged the Rossoneri, and leaders Napoli created a six-point gap to Milan.

Visitors Spezia have defeated their opponents twice in their last four meetings since their most recent promotion to the Italian top flight in 2020.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Spezia date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Spezia Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 3:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Nov 6) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Spezia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Spezia can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+ Paramount+, ESPN app UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

AC Milan team news and squad

Bearing in mind the packed schedule ahead of the World Cup, Olivier Giroud could be one to be rested after a job well done against Salzburg, paving the way for Divock Origi to start.

Among other changes, Junior Messias could replace Ante Rebic alongside Brahim Diaz, who may be preferred to Charles De Ketelaere and Aster Vranckx.

Still out injured are Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Alexis Saelemaekers, Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Possible AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Origi

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Spezia team news and squad

M'bala Nzola should be supported by Emmanuel Gyasi in attack, with Milan loanee Daniel Maldini likely to start on the bench.

Simone Bastoni and Viktor Kovalenko won't be in action for the rest of the year, whereas Emil Holm is expected to return to action. Dimitris Nikolaou is suspended after a red card in the Fiorentina win last week.

Possible Spezia XI: Dragowski; Amian, Ampadu, Kiwior, Reca; Ekdal, Bourabia; Agudelo, Verde, Gyasi, Nzola