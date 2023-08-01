Quiz: Only an AC Milan superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dejan Savicevic</li><li>Zvonimir Boban</li><li>Daniele Massaro</li><li>Oliver Bierhoff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Rui Costa</li><li>Jon Dahl Tomasson</li><li>Kakhaber Kaladze</li><li>Dario Simic</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Aldo Boffi</li><li>Nils Liedlohm</li><li>Gunnar Gren</li><li>Gunnar Nordahl</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roberto Donadoni</li><li>Filippo Galli</li><li>Demetrio Albertini</li><li>Alberico Evani</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Sebastiano Rossi</li><li>Giovanni Galli</li><li>Andrea Pazzagli</li><li>Massimo Taibi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ruud Gullit</li><li>Pietro Paulo Virdis</li><li>Serginho</li><li>Frank Rijkaard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alessandro Nesta</li><li>Alessandro Costacurta</li><li>Mario Tassotti</li><li>Filippo Galli</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Daniele Massaro</li><li>Marco van Basten</li><li>Marco Simone</li><li>Dejan Savicevic</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alberto Gilardino</li><li>Hernan Crespo</li><li>Kaka</li><li>Andriy Shevchenko</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gianni Rivera</li><li>Giovanni Lodetti</li><li>Jose Altafini</li><li>Karl-Heinz Schnellinger</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alberico Evani</li><li>Aldo Maldera</li><li>Franco Baresi</li><li>Mauro Tassotti</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gennaro Gattuso</li><li>Massimo Ambrosini</li><li>Mauro Tassotti</li><li>Paolo Maldini</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marco Simone</li><li>Oliver Bierhoff</li><li>Filippo Inzaghi</li><li>Rui Costa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Clarence Seedorf</li><li>George Weah</li><li>Marcel Desailly</li><li>Leonardo Araujo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Alberto Schiaffino</li><li>Giovanni Trapattini</li><li>Karl-Heinz Schnellinger</li><li>Cesare Maldini</li></ul></section>