AC Milan star Rafael Leao explains why he quite literally plays football with a smile on his face

AC Milan's Rafael Leao has explained why he always plays with a smile on his face, after fans noticed his unusually happy expression when in action.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao can often be seen with a beaming smile on his face while in the thick of it, with his look of concentration more akin to a cheesy grin. Asked about the unusual quirk by followers of his YouTube channel, Leao explained that it was no coincidence that he looks so happy when he plays, even in tough situations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone has their own tics, their own way of showing when they do something they don't like," he said. "And mine, since I was younger, has always been showing my teeth and expressing what I like to do. That's why I always laugh but it's something that you have no idea can happen naturally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old further demonstrated his humility in response to a question on what he considers to be the biggest success of his career to date: buying his parents a house.

"Definitely my mom and dad's house purchase," he said. "They were the two people who helped me get to the top. They were always there and helped me. When you reach this level, you always have to pay these people back who helped you. For me, it was my mom and dad."

WHAT NEXT? Milan have two Serie A matches remaining and remain in the hunt for a top four place after Juventus were docked points. They face a huge game against Juve on Sunday before finishing the season against Verona.