AC Milan star Leao responds to Real Madrid transfer links
AC Milan star Rafael Leao admits that he is flattered by transfer links to Real Madrid, but wants to continue to shine with the Serie A champions.
Leao, 22, netted 11 goals for the Rossoneri as they pipped city rivals Inter to the crown.
It was their first league title since 2010-11 and the Portuguese striker believes both he and the club can go on to greater things together.
What did Leao say about Real Madrid links?
“I am at Milan, I have another two years left on my contract and I feel at home there. I am happy to hear Milan say I am untouchable,” Leao explained to A Bola when asked about the Madrid reports.
“The rumours about Real Madrid interest make me happy, but I am keeping my feet firmly on the ground. I am proud to work with such experienced players.”
The bigger picture
Leao first moved to Milan from Sporting as a teenager, and took time to establish himself at San Siro.
The 2021-22 season proved a breakout year for the forward though as he topped double figures in goals for the first time, and he believes this is only the beginning.
“I left Sporting very young in 2018 and went to Lille. People might not realise it, but Ligue 1 is a strong league too and I evolved from there," he added.
“The first two years didn’t go the way I wanted at Milan, but now I am more mature and feel more confident in myself. I want to be a reference point for my club and national side. I hope to do great things in future.”