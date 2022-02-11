AC Milan want Ibrahimovic to end ‘special story’ at San Siro as new contract lined up for 40-year-old striker

AC Milan are eager for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to complete his “special story” with them, with Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis hoping the legendary Swedish striker will agree a new contract and see out his playing days at San Siro.

The 40-year-old frontman has put no end date in place with a desire to extend a distinguished career for as long as possible.

He has been working on short-term deals since returning to AC Milan for a second spell and another 12-month deal will be lined up this summer.

Gazidis told CNN of Ibrahimovic: “Zlatan knows that every year that goes by, he needs to develop his game to continue to be performing at this level.

“I hope that, whenever the time will come, he will end his playing days at Milan

“We have a special story with Zlatan. He has really given something back to the team and these young players who are growing at the club."

Ibrahimovic re-joined Milan in December 2019 after a two-year stint with MLS side LA Galaxy.

He previously spent two seasons with the club between 2010 and 2012, helping them to their last Serie A title.

The Rossoneri are back in that hunt, with Stefano Pioli’s side one point adrift of defending champions and old adversaries Inter.

Ibrahimovic has played an important role in changing the mentality within Milan’s ranks and he has been showing no sign of slowing down, with 36 goals in 66 appearances back in Italian football.

A troublesome Achilles problem does have him stuck on the sidelines at present, with two games sat out since being forced out early from a meeting with former club Juventus on January 23.

