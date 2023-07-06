Final bid incoming! AC Milan to make one last attempt to sign Christian Pulisic after Chelsea reject £19m offer

AC Milan are set to make a third bid for Christian Pulisic after a £19 million ($24m) offer was rejected by Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that Milan are poised to table a third and final offer for Pulisic as they bid to bring him to Serie A. He has communicated to Chelsea his desire to make the move, but Milan have a limited transfer budget and have yet to match the Blues' asking price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Serie A giants are keen on Pulisic and he is keen on them, the club have identified Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze as a potential alternative. They have made it clear that this will be their final offer, so Chelsea may be forced to find a compromise.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The United States men's national team star found minutes hard to come by last season, as he made just eight Premier League starts, and is now actively seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge, although he has rejected an approach from Lyon.

WHAT NEXT? Milan will hope to get an answer either way in terms of Pulisic as the summer window continues.