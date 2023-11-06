'Man without values' - AC Milan will throw fake banknotes at Gianluigi Donnarumma and wear No. 71 t-shirts when goalkeeper returns with PSG in Champions League

AC Milan ultras will reportedly thrown fake banknotes when Gianluigi Donnarumma returns to the San Siro with Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sport Mediaset, ultras in the Curva Sud will shower Donnarumma with fake banknotes while wearing No. 71 t-shirts when Milan take on PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday. It will be the former Milan goalkeeper's first time facing his old side at San Siro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021 as a free agent after he refused to sign a new contract with Milan. The club's ultras accused the Neapolitan keeper of demanding too much money to stay at Milan, betraying the trust the club put in him as a young player. The t-shirts the ultras will wear make reference to the number 71 in Smorfia Napoletana, a system used in Naples to convert dreams and everyday life events into lottery numbers. The number 71 means 'man without values'.

WHAT NEXT FOR DONNARUMMA? Since leaving Milan the keeper has twice played at the San Siro with the Italian national team, and twice he was booed by local fans. After beating Milan 3-0 in Paris two weeks ago, another victory would be a huge step towards reaching the last-16.