Aaronson 'tried' not to get hit in beer shower as Red Bull Salzburg seal league title

Brenden Aaronson says he tried to avoid being hit by beer as Red Bull Salzburg celebrated their Austrian league title win on Sunday.

The American midfielder scored a penalty kick to help the Salzburg side clinched a ninth straight Bundesliga success.

Red Bull beat rivals Austria Vienna 5-0 on Sunday to move 18 points clear of Sturm Graz in the table after 22 matches.

What did Aaronson say after Red Bull Salzburg's win?

The Austrian giants celebrated their latest success by showering each other with beer and Aaronson says he tried and failed avoiding getting soaked.

"We don't have that in America when you win something but here it's different," he said.

Here's Brenden Aaronson giving his thoughts on our title victory, his plans for the day, and the path ahead 🎙



PS: He doesn't seem too big on the beer showers 😂 pic.twitter.com/qmS31jQ40e — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN 🏆 (@FCRBS_en) April 24, 2022

"You can have fun with the guys, I tried not to get hit for as long as possible but I wasn't quick enough.

"I'm not a big drinker but maybe I'll have one."

How has Aaronson performed this season?

The 21-year-old's goal took his Bundesliga tally up to four goals from 22 matches, while he has made five assists.

The midfielder returned from a month on the sidelines with a knee injury to make the starting XI against Vienna on Sunday.

They will soon turn their attention to the Austrian Cup final against SV Ried on May 1, but Aaronson says they are focused on their next match.

"I think that's the focus now after this game, everybody is focused on the cup final but first up it's Sturm [Graz], we want to win that game too.

"My family is here, so that's amazing to have them here and to get the start and score, to win like this and now win the title like that. It's an amazing feeling."

