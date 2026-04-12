A stunning comeback… Sinner shatters Alcaraz’s clay-court legend!

Yannick Sinner’s triumph on the Monte Carlo clay heralded a pivotal shift in his career, as the Italian ended Carlos Alcaraz’s reign to capture the title and, simultaneously, ascend to World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

It was a historic comeback

In a breath-taking 2h 15m encounter, Sinner proved his status as a true all-rounder by turning the tables on the top clay-court specialist.

The Italian clinched both sets 7-6, 6-3 in a match characterised by his control of the tempo and physical strength, crowning himself the new king of the red clay.

Return to the top

The win will return him to World No.1 on Monday. “Returning to the top means a lot, but what matters most is finally winning a major title on clay, which was a real challenge for me,” Sinner said.

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With this victory, Sinner now turns his focus to the remaining clay-court targets—Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros—aiming to atone for last year’s Paris exit.

Record-breaking numbers and a winning streak

Sinner capitalised on Alcaraz’s slide down the rankings—the Spaniard was defending a hefty 4,330 points—to post eye-catching numbers that underline his readiness: 17 straight wins since the start of the season, three consecutive titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo), a 22-match winning streak in Masters events (1,000-point tournaments) and four consecutive Masters crowns, counting the 2025 Paris title and the past three events.

That kind of form silences early-season doubters and underlines his current stranglehold on the men’s game.