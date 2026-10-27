A crazy night: Jordan and Morocco knock out the title holder in the Kings League

The first-leg quarter-finals of the Kings League for the Middle East and North Africa turned into a footballing epic. The title holder fell. Three teams climbed into the golden square for the first time, carried by outstanding goalkeeping and goals struck in the dying moments.

Kool Arena in Riyadh played host this evening to drama of the highest calibre in the first-leg quarter-finals, Split 1, of the Kings League MENA tournament. By the end, Jordanian sides 3BS and Red Zone and the Moroccan outfit Ultra Chmicha had booked their places in the Final Four.

3BS stun the champion: an injured goalkeeper becomes a legend

Settled on shootouts after a breathtaking encounter, the clash saw Jordan's 3BS, led by their president Absi, pull off a resounding shock. They eliminated Saudi title holder DR7, led by Darbaha, once regular time had ended in a thrilling 5-5 draw.

Giant French goalkeeper JMK stole the spotlight as the absolute hero for 3BS. Injured during the shootouts, he refused to leave the pitch and played through obvious pain, saving a string of kicks, including the decisive stop that handed his team their passage ticket.

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DR7 had played their trump card, new participating co-president and Saudi national team star Khaled Al-Ghannam, to take the president's penalty. He scored, but it was not enough to save the title holder. A fiery semi-final now awaits 3BS against Morocco's Ultra Chmicha.

Red Zone complete the Jordanian uprising

The Jordanian surprises did not stop there. Red Zone, led by Mahirko, sealed their semi-final spot with a thrilling 5-3 win over Saudi side RA2, led by Raed, in a meeting both teams entered with identical records of five wins and four defeats.

Gil Vidal opened the scoring for Red Zone, then kept up his brilliance with the decisive winning goal in the Matchball Mode stage. RA2, by contrast, paid the price for wasting their chances, missing two shootout kicks and the president's penalty. Red Zone march on to face FWZ, who qualified directly to the golden square after topping the standings.

Granero hat-trick leads Morocco to glory

Ilyas El Maliki's Moroccan side Ultra Chmicha snatched their passage ticket in a crazy showdown, edging Egypt's Turbo, led by Tarboun, 7-6.

Marc Granero delivered a goalscoring epic for the Moroccans, netting three times in the 6th, 22nd and 35th minutes, one of them a long-range rocket. Co-president Yassine Bounou converted the president's penalty.

The turning point came in the 17th minute. Turbo midfielder Youssef El Nabrawi saw red, and Turbo then squandered clear chances as president Tarboun missed both the president's penalty and the Secret Card opportunity. With the matchball activated and the score level at 6-6, Granero pounced for his fourth goal, the killer winner that sent Morocco through to the semi-final.

Star show opens the night

An exceptional atmosphere had got the evening under way, courtesy of the Creators Match showcase in partnership with TikTok, bringing together an elite of the most prominent content creators.

That entertainment encounter finished 3-2 to the Kings League MENA All-Stars over the TikTok Stars, led by Hemkes, whose line-up featured names such as Islam Behinas, Mohamed Deen and Abdullah Al-Ayada, scorer of the president's penalty. Representing the All-Stars were club presidents Fawaz (FWZ), Absi (3BS), Ali Moussa "Abu Serwal" (Red Zone) and Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, with Yassine Bounou stealing the spotlight. His brace settled the match.

Curtain down comes on 30 October. The closing day stages the semi-finals and the final to crown the champion of the first leg of the Kings League for the Middle East and North Africa.



