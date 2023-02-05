USMNT star McKennie makes Premier League debut in Leeds' loss to Nottingham Forest

U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds after joining the club on loan from Juventus in January.

McKennie makes Premier League debut

Leeds fall to 1-0 defeat

Club now 17th in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie came on in the second half of Leeds' 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, replacing Marc Roca in the 57th minute. However, he was unable to help Leeds turn around the deficit, with a first-half goal from Brennan Johnson proving to be just enough for Nottingham Forest to seal a vital three points.

The Man of the Match, though, was another CONCACAF debutant, as Costa Rican star Keylor Navas made several key saves in his first game for Forest since joining on loan from PSG.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds fans are seemingly excited about McKennie's arrival, having already unveiled a chant for their new signing.

They'll need his help, though, as the club has not won in the Premier League since before the World Cup. With the loss, Leeds sit 17th in the Premier League, level on points with 18th-place Everton with one game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE AND LEEDS? The road only gets tougher for Leeds now as the club will face Manchester United in consecutive Premier League matches.