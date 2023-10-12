'He's fully involved' - Wayne Rooney reveals talks with NFL legend Tom Brady after taking charge of Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney has claimed NFL legend Tom Brady is "fully involved" in Birmingham City after buying a minority stake in the Championship club.

Blues part ways with John Eustace

Rooney announced as new boss

New boss reveals talks with Brady

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney, 37, has revealed a conversation he had with the New England Patriots legend, after taking part in his first press conference as Birmingham City boss on Thursday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have spoken to Tom, he is very ambitious to move this club forward," he told reporters.

"It’s great to have him here, it’s important for the players to see Tom Brady have an involvement. It’s very clear that Tom is fully involved in the club."

Rooney also admitted he's hoping to take Birmingham into the Premier League.

"We will push for it of course," he added. "The players we have brought in it’s an ambition of ours. But there is a plan in place to reach the targets we have set ourselves to get to the PL. Certainly it’s something we will push for."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues parted ways with former boss John Eustace earlier in the week, with Rooney taking over at St Andrew's just days later, after leaving his role at DC United last weekend.

Brady, 46, was announced as a minority investor at the club back in August and will now closely monitor Rooney's progress, after being named the Chairman of the Advisory Board.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? The new boss will now be preparing for his first game in charge, which will arrive on October 21 against his former Manchester United team-mate and Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick.