Thorns and USWNT striker Smith becomes youngest-ever NWSL MVP

Sophia Smith has become the youngest player ever to be named NWSL Most Valuable Player at just 22 years old.

WHAT HAPPENED? Smith was named MVP on Thursday after scoring a club-record 14 goals in 18 appearances. She took home MVP honors ahead of U.S. women's national team teammate Alex Morgan, who finished second, while North Carolina Courage star Debinha finished third in the voting.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 22 years old, Smith is the youngest player to win the award. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Smith helped lift the Thorns to the 2021 Challenge Cup title and has helped push the club into the NWSL title game this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It means everything to me," Smith said. "It shows a lot more about my teammates because I wouldn't be here without them. We have such a great environment where we challenge each other and allow each other to grow and be our best selves each and every day, It still really hasn't hit me."

WHAT NEXT FOR SMITH? Having now claimed her award, Smith's focus will rest solely on this weekend's NWSL final, where the Portland Thorns will meet the Kansas City Current in Washington, D.C.