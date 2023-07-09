Jurrien Timber's brother appears to confirm Arsenal transfer as he posts picture of Ajax defender wearing Gunners' new home kit at leaving party

Jurrien Timber's brother appears to have confirmed the Ajax star's imminent transfer to Arsenal after his family hosted a leaving party for him.

Arsenal set to sign Jurrien Timber

Ajax star's brother appears to have confirmed imminent transfer

22-year-old in photo with Gunners kit in farewell party

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old is on the verge of a £40m ($51m) move from Ajax to Arsenal and has reportedly already undergone a medical. However, the versatile defender, who can play as a right-back or a centre-back, was spotted back in the Netherlands on Saturday as he saw an Ajax pre-season friendly against Den Bosch. While some speculated on social media the move may have fallen through, Timber is understood to have been granted time to say his goodbyes in Amsterdam before linking up with the Gunners.

Moreover, the Dutch international's brother, Shamier, posted an image on his Instagram stories on Sunday evening showing a farewell party celebrating the move. A picture of Timber in an Arsenal 2023-24 kit was created on a giant banner, with balloons in the background and a message saying: "Jurrien’s goodbye party! See you in the streets of London."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber, who came through the Ajax academy and has made 160 appearances for the Dutch giants, has been a long-term target for Arsenal and is set to become their third big-money signing of the summer, following the £65m ($83m) arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Declan Rice's imminent £105m ($135m) move from West Ham.

WHAT NEXT? Timber is expected to be officially unveiled as an Arsenal player at the start of next week, and will be available for their pre-season tour of the United States.