Gio Reyna travels! American is on the plane to Paris as Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL

USMNT star Gio Reyna has recovered from injury to be included in Borussia Dortmund's squad for their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday Reyna travelled to Paris with his teammates, meaning he could play for BVB for the first time since May 27. The 20-year-old has been out of action since sustaining a leg injury while on international duty with the U.S. men's national team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna gave fans an encouraging fitness update two weeks ago when he posted a photo of himself training on Instagram with the caption "working". The USMNT youngster made his return to action for Dortmund's U23 side on September 8, but was not involved in his side's 4-2 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND DORTMUND?: BVB have had a mixed start to the season, winning two and drawing two of their four league games, so coach Edin Terzic will be delighted to have Reyna back. While the attacker is unlikely to start against Ligue 1 champions PSG on Tuesday, he could prove a useful option from the bench.