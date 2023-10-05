Liverpool flop Andy Carroll reveals he wished he'd fail his Reds medical before £35m move from Newcastle

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has revealed he hoped he'd fail his medical ahead of his transfer to Anfield.

Carroll signed for Liverpool in 2011

Struggled and left on loan

Reveals he wanted to fail his medical

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old signed for Liverpool from Newcastle United on deadline day back in 2011, in a deal worth around £35million.

However, has since admitted that while the whirlwind move was unfolding over a decade ago, the player was praying he would fail his medical while travelling to the necessary tests at the time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From the moment Liverpool made this incredible bid on deadline day, I found myself in a helicopter, without really understanding why," Carroll told L'Equipe.

Article continues below

"As I was injured, I remember hoping to fail my medical."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carroll would go on to struggle for the Reds after leaving Newcastle, with the former England international being shipped off to West Ham United on loan in the summer of 2012.

Reflecting on his time at Anfield in the same interview, Carroll added: "This helped me grow up by taking me out of my comfort zone.

"Because I knew nothing about life and football, apart from Newcastle."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CARROLL? The striker now finds himself at French club Amiens SC after leaving Reading over the summer, where he is yet to score for his new side across his opening five appearances.

Carroll will get another chance this weekend, as Amiens take on Angers on Saturday evening.