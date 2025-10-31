How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

For the second time already in this young 2025-26 campaign, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are set for a showdown — this one coming on the NBA Cup stage with group-play stakes attached.

Their first meeting didn't go Boston's way. The Celtics let a late lead evaporate on opening night, and the Sixers walked out of TD Garden with a statement win to jumpstart their season.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and Philly has kept that momentum rolling. The Sixers are 4-0 and sitting comfortably at home as the favorite, while Boston has been playing catch-up. The Celtics stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses, but they've righted the ship with back-to-back victories over the Pelicans and Cavaliers. The key?

The long ball finally started falling — Boston knocked down shots from deep in that win over Cleveland and will be looking to ride that rhythm against a Sixers squad that has had trouble keeping teams off the scoreboard, ranking near the bottom of the league in both opponent points per game and defensive rating.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers will face off against the Celtics in an exciting NBA game on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 76ers and the Celtics live on Prime Video.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics team news & key players

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has been nothing short of sensational to open the season, fully embracing his role as Philly's engine. Through four games, he's averaging a blistering 37.5 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1 steal per game, routinely taking over late. He's coming off a marathon night against Washington, logging 47 minutes and dropping 39 points with 10 assists. Two nights prior, he torched Orlando for 43 points, 8 assists, and 4 boards. He’s playing like a man on fire and is the heartbeat of everything Philly does.

But the Sixers aren't just leaning on their vet. Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has wasted no time showing he belongs. He's averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals over his first four starts. In the season opener in Boston, he erupted for 34 points with seven boards, and followed that up with a 26-point, seven-assist outing against Orlando. Philly may have stumbled into the steal of the draft.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Paul George: Out (knee) , Jared McCain: Out (thumb) , Dominick Barlow: Out (elbow)

Boston Celtics team news

On the other side, Jaylen Brown has come out firing to lead the Celtics. The All-Star wing is averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists so far, finding his rhythm early. He just hung 30 points on Cleveland and poured in 41 against Detroit earlier in the week. When he gets downhill, there aren’t many who can keep him from getting to his spots.

Derrick White has also been pivotal, doing a little bit of everything as usual. He’s putting up 17 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, plus a steal and a block per game. He scored 25 in the opener against Philly and added another strong outing with 19 points and five boards against Cleveland. White continues to be the Celtics’ glue guy — the one who ties pace, spacing, and ball movement together.

Boston Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum: Out for the season (Achilles)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/23/25 NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 116–117 03/07/25 NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 123–105 02/21/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 104–124 02/03/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 110–118 12/26/24 NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 114–118

