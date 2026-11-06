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Mohamed Saeed

Thierno Barry steals the show! Everton striker fires warning to Erling Haaland as Moyes' side overcome Coventry scare to continue impressive winning run

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Thierno Barry continued his remarkable rise as Everton’s new attacking spearhead, netting a quick-fire double to inspire a -3-1 victory over Coventry City on Friday night. The result moves the Toffees into fifth place in the Premier League, capping a week that saw David Moyes reach a historic managerial milestone on the blue side of Merseyside.

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Barry shines as Everton charge into top five

Everton’s resurgent form showed no signs of slowing down at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, even after a sluggish start left them trailing to a Yann Gboho strike early in the second half. However, Barry took centre stage to turn the tide in a frantic five-minute window, scoring twice to maintain his incredible individual momentum. The victory was Everton’s third on the bounce across all competitions, a run that has seen them dispatch Newcastle twice before navigating this tricky encounter with a resilient Coventry side.

The win carried extra significance for David Moyes, who officially equalled Harry Catterick's long-standing record of 592 matches in the Everton dugout. While Catterick’s legacy is defined by major silverware, Moyes is currently orchestrating a modern revival that has seen the Toffees climb above rivals Liverpool in the table. The team managed this latest feat despite the ongoing absence of Jack Grealish, who remained sidelined following a disciplinary breach, showing that Moyes’ tactical system is functioning at a high level regardless of individual personnel issues.

Moyes issues Haaland warning after Barry brace

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Before the match, Moyes had cheekily suggested that Manchester City’s talisman "should be worried" about the competition for the Premier League’s most clinical finisher. While such comparisons often invite scrutiny, Barry’s output is becoming impossible to ignore. The 24-year-old has now registered 10 goals in all competitions this season, trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts among English top-flight players. It is a stunning turnaround for a player who struggled during a difficult debut campaign following his arrival from Villarreal.

Barry’s first of the night arrived in the 56th minute when he rose highest to meet a Vitaliy Mykolenko cross, burying a powerful header past Carl Rushworth. Just five minutes later, the Frenchman showed his predatory instincts by pouncing on a rebound to put Everton ahead, though the goal was not without controversy. Despite Coventry protests regarding a possible handball in the build-up, the strike was upheld by VAR. Barry’s influence extended beyond his own goals, as he later turned provider for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to seal the points with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

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Lampard left frustrated by VAR controversy

For Coventry manager Frank Lampard, a return to his former club ended in bitterness following several contentious refereeing decisions. The visitors felt aggrieved in the first half when James Tarkowski appeared to pull Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair inside the penalty area, an incident that went unpunished. Lampard’s frustrations were further compounded early in the second half when a challenge by Mykolenko on Taiwo Awoniyi was deemed to be just outside the area, denying the Sky Blues a potential spot-kick that could have altered the game's complexion. The result leaves Coventry in 16th place, having suffered three defeats in their last four outings.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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