'I haven't changed my mind!' - Steven Gerrard backs Arsenal for Premier League glory but names three major title rivals

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Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has thrown his weight behind Arsenal to secure the Premier League title following their gritty victory at Anfield. The former England captain believes Mikel Arteta's side possess the necessary resilience to fend off a group of elite challengers.

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Arsenal's grit proves title credentials

Arsenal have sent a major statement to the rest of the division after reclaiming their spot at the summit of the Premier League. A disciplined 1-0 win over Liverpool, secured by a first-half strike from Kai Havertz, allowed the Gunners to leapfrog Manchester City following the champions' shock home defeat against Brighton. The nature of the victory at Anfield has convinced Gerrard that the North Londoners are the team to beat this season.

Speaking about the performance, Gerrard highlighted the mental toughness required to win away at such a difficult venue. ‘Credit to Arsenal because that’s how you win leagues, going to places like Liverpool, being strong, sticking together, and putting in a different type of performance,’ the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager told The Overlap Daily.

He noted that while high-scoring wins are impressive, it is these narrow, hard-fought results that define a championship-winning campaign for Mikel Arteta's men.

Gerrard identifies three main challengers

Despite his confidence in the Gunners, Gerrard does not expect the race to be a one-horse affair. He predicts that a small group of elite clubs will eventually distance themselves from the rest of the pack as the season progresses. The Liverpool legend specifically named Manchester City, Chelsea, and his former club Liverpool as the three teams capable of pushing Arsenal all the way to the final day of the season.

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"It was full of grit and fight and togetherness, and they got over the line. And they will know that come the end of the season, if they win the league, which I think they will, I haven’t changed my mind from the beginning of the season, they will look back at that more than your four or five-nils where they look fantastic, because I’m sure they will at times," Gerrard added.

Brighton's top four ambitions

While the title race appears to be a four-way battle in Gerrard's eyes, he was full of praise for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton side. The Seagulls currently sit in third place following their impressive victory over Manchester City, and Gerrard believes they are genuine contenders for a Champions League spot.

"Over the course, you’re faced with so many different challenges in the Premier League. And I just think where Arsenal’s squad is, and City’s, the Liverpool squad, I just think over the course of the 38 games, the three teams, and Chelsea, when you look at Chelsea in the second half there, I think them teams will pull away a bit over the course. But I think they’re going to push and I think they’re going to go for it and I’m really interested to see how hard they can push. They’re not a title contender, in my opinion."