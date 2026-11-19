Banega confirms decision to hang up boots

The veteran midfielder has decided to call time on a glittering career that spanned nearly two decades and multiple continents. "It is 100% confirmed that I am retiring. I had said that I was at 80%, but today while playing I said: that's it, this is not for me anymore, I have to do other things," Banega explained in an emotional interview with ESPN.

The 38-year-old suggested that his physical condition and a desire to see younger talents flourish influenced his choice. "I'm practically old, I've already enjoyed it too much. I don't want to take the place of the kids who are promising at all the clubs," he added.

The playmaker’s final professional appearance came in May while representing Defensa y Justicia against Gimnasia Mendoza, marking the end of a long journey that began at Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors.

Banega admitted that he is ready to embrace a new phase of his life away from the pitch, stating that it is now his turn to watch the game from a different perspective.

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No Inter Miami reunion with Messi

conclusion and that even the strongest personal connections would not be enough to pull him back into the professional grind. His focus remains entirely on life after football, rather than chasing one last paycheck or a high-profile swan song in a growing league.

The midfielder’s decision ensures that he departs on his own terms rather than letting his career fade away. By ruling out Inter Miami so decisively, he has shown a commitment to his choice that few players managed when faced with the prospect of playing with Messi. Banega's career path will now shift toward personal projects, though he has already indicated that he does not currently intend to pursue a career in coaching or as a player representative in the immediate future.

A legacy of European and international success

Banega leaves behind a trophy cabinet that would be the envy of most players, highlighted by his immense success in Spain. He is best remembered for his two spells at Sevilla, where he became a legendary figure in the club's midfield.

During his time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, he was a vital component of the side that won three Europa League titles. His performances in those finals often defined the matches, cementing his reputation as a big-game player on the European stage.

His journey also took him to Valencia, where he claimed a Copa del Rey, as well as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. In addition to his senior achievements, Banega was a key member of the golden generation that won the U-20 World Cup in 2007 and secured Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.