'My heart says Harry Kane!' - Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen names England captain among his three favourites for 2026 award

Former England international Michael Owen has revealed his top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, placing Three Lions captain Harry Kane at the forefront of his thinking. The 2001 winner admitted he is desperate to see a compatriot follow in his footsteps by claiming the game's most illustrious individual honour.
Owen backs Kane for English success
Owen remains the last English player to have been crowned the best in the world, a feat he achieved 25 years ago following a sensational campaign with Liverpool. As the 2026 ceremony approaches at the London Palladium, the former striker has expressed a strong desire to finally see a successor from his home nation. Speaking about the current crop of talent, Owen highlighted that his personal preference lies with the Bayern Munich marksman who has continued to break records in the Bundesliga.
While discussing the upcoming race for the Golden Ball, Owen made his feelings clear regarding the England captain's chances of securing the trophy. "Of course, my heart says Kane. I’d like a new English partner," Owen stated to DAZN when assessing the leading candidates for the 2026 prize.
The case for Mbappe and Yamal
Despite his emotional attachment to Kane's candidacy, Owen was quick to acknowledge that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe remains a formidable obstacle. The Frenchman has often been the bridesmaid in recent years but his individual statistics remain unmatched across the continent.
"Mbappe hasn’t won anything really in terms of team trophies, but top scorer in La Liga, top scorer in the Champions League, top goalscorer in the World Cup. And it is an individual award," Owen explained. Beyond the established duo, the 46-year-old also pointed towards Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as a genuine threat. Praising the youngster's impact, Owen added: "Literally every time I watch him play, I nearly fall off the sofa. He’s just so good, isn’t he?" The shortlist features a mix of veteran legends and the game's brightest rising stars, including Yamal.
The rarity of the Golden Ball
The pursuit of the Ballon d'Or has become significantly more difficult over the last two decades due to the unprecedented dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Owen reflected on how their duopoly over the award has made it the most difficult trophy to acquire in professional sport.
"It’s got to be the rarest trophy in the world, hasn’t it? Messi and Ronaldo have dominated so much that there’s hardly any about now," Owen remarked. He concluded his analysis by narrowing the field down to his three preferred choices, suggesting that the ultimate winner will likely emerge from the trio of Kane, Mbappe, and Yamal.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.