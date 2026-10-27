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Mohamed Saeed

'I'm surprised but happy!' - Gary Neville reacts to Manchester United decision to stick with Michael Carrick ahead of Chelsea clash

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Gary Neville has admitted he is stunned by Manchester United's decision to retain Michael Carrick as manager following a disastrous run of form. Despite intense pressure after a heavy home defeat, the club legend will remain in the dugout for this weekend's pivotal Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

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Carrick survives Old Trafford cull for now

Manchester United have opted to keep faith in Michael Carrick despite the club's alarming slide down the Premier League table. The former midfielder saw his side suffer a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, a result that left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place. That loss marked an eighth game without a victory across all competitions, leading many to believe that Carrick's tenure at Old Trafford had reached a definitive end after he was seen waving to the Stretford End in what appeared to be a final goodbye.

However, the 45-year-old was present at Carrington to oversee training on Tuesday morning and is now preparing the squad for a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge. According to BBC Sport, the United hierarchy has decided to give Carrick the opportunity to turn things around and fight for his position. This decision comes despite the club reportedly exploring high-profile alternatives such as Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, and Fabian Hurzeler to take over the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams as the pressure continues to mount on the current coaching staff.

Neville reacts to the managerial lifeline

Speaking on Sky Sports, United legend Neville gave a candid assessment of the situation, admitting he expected a change of leadership following the Bournemouth debacle. "Look, I’m happy. I’m surprised but I’m happy because I was absolutely certain that what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael," Neville explained.

"It looked like it when he was walking round at the end on his own with the players behind him. It was almost a goodbye lap, he was waving to the fans almost in an apologetic manner but also a goodbye. So I am really surprised that ultimately Michael is still in the job but I’m happy with it because the fact of the matter is it was very difficult on Sunday."

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Neville expressed his concern regarding the team's commitment, stating: "How it is going to go over the next couple of weeks, I have no idea. I hope he can somehow get those players to start playing for him again. They haven’t played for him in the last few weeks." With United just one point above the relegation zone, the pressure is on Carrick to spark an immediate reaction from a group that has struggled for identity throughout the current campaign.

Carrick clarifies Old Trafford gestures

In his own assessment of the situation, Carrick was quick to dismiss the idea that he was bidding farewell to the Manchester United faithful following the full-time whistle on Sunday. "It wasn’t a farewell from me," he insisted. "I have mixed emotions, I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels and the boys are feeling it at the moment. Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way. To have that connection with the supporters it’s mixed emotions, it’ll take a bit of time to digest but I certainly appreciate their support. The situation is where we are and we haven’t had results or performances that have been good enough."

The upcoming clash with Chelsea represents a massive test for both clubs, with the Blues also reeling from a 2-0 loss to Tottenham. United have already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup this season after a thrilling 3-2 loss to Brighton, leaving the Premier League as their primary focus for domestic recovery.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.