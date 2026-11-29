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Enzo Maresca has expressed his deep frustration with the match officials following Manchester City's dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal. The Italian manager pointed to a string of controversial incidents, including a missed handball and a physical challenge on his goalkeeper, as reasons why his side were denied a crucial victory.

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Maresca calls for PGMOL apology

Maresca was left reeling after several refereeing calls went against his side during their stalemate at the Emirates Stadium. The former Leicester City boss was particularly aggrieved by a late handball incident and a challenge on Gianluigi Donnarumma that led to an Arsenal goal. "We need to wait for the apology. If you remember the Man United game, they apologise. We are going to wait if they apologise with us," Maresca told Sky Sports Premier League.

The Italian was adamant that the recent run of luck regarding officiating has been firmly against the reigning champions. He added: "Unfortunately, in the last three or four Premier League games, we have been unlucky with the decisions. Tonight, I think the red card with Doku, the handball at the end. But it's unlucky."

"I remember the game against Brighton, where I said two days ago in the press conference, I've never seen a double hand with Dunk, no penalty. It's a bad moment for us in terms of being unlucky with the referee, with the decisions. Hopefully, in the future, we are more lucky," he explained to the media following the match.

Questions over Gabriel and Donnarumma

One of the most debated moments of the match involved Arsenal's second equaliser, where Gabriel Magalhaes appeared to make contact with Donnarumma. Maresca questioned the legality of the defender’s positioning and the contact made with his goalkeeper during the set-piece.

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"You can always be better but the elbow, I think it's from Gabriel, is behind the neck. We need to understand if they can touch the keeper or not touch the keeper. It's complicated. And then for sure we can always do better. Today it's better if we think about the performance and don't talk about the referee. Tonight, to speak about the referee is very easy," Maresca said.

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Handball controversy at the Emirates

The tension peaked during the final stages of the game when City appealed for a penalty. Maresca revealed that he confronted the referee about the decision not to award a spot-kick for a handball. The explanation he received did little to calm his nerves, as he felt the official's interpretation of a "natural position" was flawed given the context of the play and the height of the player's arms.

"I asked the referee about it. He told me that it was a normal position. I told him, no that's a normal position for a goalkeeper, not for a striker!" Maresca revealed. This sentiment was echoed by midfielder Elliot Anderson, who was equally stunned by the lack of a whistle.

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Progress amidst the frustration

Despite the anger over the officiating, Maresca insisted that the performance itself was a major step forward for his evolving Manchester City team. He was quick to remind critics that the club is in a transitional phase following the departure of Pep Guardiola, with a significant portion of the squad having changed over the summer.

"People still think Pep is here and they forget a new manager is here with 50% of the squad is new players. You need a process, you need time. If we become consistent I think we can compete in all competitions but to be consistent you need time. It's not four, five, six, seven months," Maresca concluded.