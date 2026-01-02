The countdown has begun… Roshn Front hosts the first stop of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola

Tomorrow, Saturday, January 3rd, Roshn Front will host the first official stop of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, a landmark global event that reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing stature on the international football stage.

Football fans will have a rare opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup™ trophy up close at Roshn Front’s shopping district, alongside a range of interactive activations, appearances by content creators and celebrities, and a dedicated Roshn Group pavilioى featuring an immersive augmented reality experience,

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicks off from Riyadh, traveling across 75 destinations in 30 countries worldwide, offering fans a unique chance to engage with the tournament, meet football legends, and connect with global influencers participating in the tour.

Hosting the launch of this iconic global tour further reinforces Roshn Front’s position as a premier destination for major international events, seamlessly blending entertainment, retail, and world-class dining, and cementing its status as one of the Kingdom’s leading lifestyle, entertainment, and sports destinations.