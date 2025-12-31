AFP
'Zlatan Ibrahimovic had given 100% approval!' - Thiago Silva's return to AC Milan was blocked by Massimiliano Allegri, claims Antonio Cassano
Porto move sealed after Milan return fades
The Brazilian centre-back played a central role in guiding Fluminense to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in July and made 46 appearances across all competitions last season. Earlier in December, the 41-year-old agreed to an early termination of his contract, leaving six months remaining, in order to pursue a final European chapter to his storied career. Silva has since signed for FC Porto, and in a statement released by the Portuguese side he admitted he felt “happy and flattered” by the chance to return to Europe and continue playing at the highest level. Yet Porto were not his only option. Behind the scenes, a far more sentimental destination was briefly in play.
Cassano reveals Milan's interest in Silva
Former Milan striker Antonio Cassano has revealed that Silva was close to a sensational homecoming in Italy, only for Allegri to shut down the proposal. Speaking on the Viva El Futbol channel, Cassano claimed the decision ran directly against the wishes of Ibrahimovic, who now serves as an adviser to Milan’s board. According to Cassano, Ibrahimovic had pushed strongly for the move, seeing Silva as a low-risk, high-impact addition. The Brazilian was prepared to return on a free transfer and was not demanding a lucrative contract, a factor that made the deal attractive to the club hierarchy.
"To Milan fans, I want to say that Thiago Silva didn't arrive mainly because of Allegri, who vetoed the signing, while Ibrahimovic wanted him. He could have gone," Cassano said. "Zlatan had given 100% approval to signing him on a free transfer, even though (Thiago) didn’t ask for a high salary."
Cassano added that Silva himself reached out directly to Allegri in a final attempt to reopen the door.
"Thiago, being a high-level person, personally called Allegri, who told him he was looking for a striker," he said. "Mr. Massimiliano Allegri refused and locked the doors with three padlocks on Thiago Silva's return to Milan."
Family ties and London roots
Silva’s motivation for a European return was shaped as much by family considerations as footballing ambition. His aim was to settle as close to London as possible, allowing him to remain near his family and his eldest son, Isago, who recently signed his first professional contract with Chelsea. That connection underlines Silva’s enduring bond with England, where he enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Stamford Bridge. He lifted the Champions League in 2021 and became a dressing-room leader revered for his professionalism.
What comes next?
Silva’s European journey actually began with Porto during the 2004-05 season, though his opportunities were limited and came largely in the second tier. He went on to carve out a reputation as one of the game’s finest defenders with Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, collecting numerous domestic titles and individual accolades along the way. Now back in Portugal, Silva is expected to make his debut for Porto against Santa Clara on January 4. Beyond the immediate challenge, his sights are set firmly on the international stage. The veteran hopes that a strong European run will keep him in contention for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for next summer’s World Cup.
