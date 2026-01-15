Zinedine Zidane reveals the secret to success at Real Madrid just days after Xabi Alonso is axed and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa

Zidane enjoyed two stints as Real Madrid boss and brought plenty of silverware to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has now discussed his time at Real Madrid on the YouTube chanel of Hamidou Msaidie, one of his staff members at Madrid, and revealed what it takes to be successful: "At Real Madrid, we were at the players' disposal. For me, that's what makes something strong; you're there for the player. If you haven't understood that, you can't last in this profession. We're there to support them; you have to show that you're there for them. For the dressing room to buy into what you want to implement, they have to like us If the players don't agree with everything you put in place, the training, all that... something will always be missing. With us, they really enjoyed themselves on all levels, I think. We instilled a lot of confidence in the players. They'd gone through a bit of a rough patch and needed to regain some confidence, fitness, everything. We put a framework in place so they could get all that back. When a player is competitive, happy to train and go out to play matches, you're bound to win all three Champions Leagues."

