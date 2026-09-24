AFP
‘I feel an immense emotion’ – Zinedine Zidane breaks silence ahead of first match in charge of France
A new era for Les Bleus
Zidane is officially back in the international spotlight, this time swapping the pitch for the technical area. As he prepares to lead France into a Nations League fixture against Turkiye, the former Real Madrid boss was asked if this moment felt as significant as his playing debut for his country over three decades ago. ‘Even more so, maybe,’ a smiling Zidane said Thursday ahead of a Nations League game at Turkiye. ‘I feel an immense emotion being at the head of this France team.’
The transition marks the end of a long era under Didier Deschamps, who spent 14 years at the helm and guided the nation to World Cup glory in 2018. Zidane’s appointment represents a fulfillment of a long-held dream, bringing one of the nation's most iconic figures back to the fold. His legendary status was cemented in 1998 when he scored twice in the World Cup final, and now he is tasked with maintaining the high standards set by his former teammate on the global stage.
- AFP
Expectations and leadership
Having achieved unprecedented success at club level by leading Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League trophies, Zidane is well aware that the French public expects immediate results. The spotlight remains firmly fixed on his every move as he transitions into international management. ‘It's something new. I'm taking over as head coach so people are talking about it,’ he said. ‘That makes sense.’ While the noise around his appointment is loud, Zidane remains focused on the task at hand.
Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the team on the pitch as captain, despite missing the pre-match press conference. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot took his place alongside the manager, leading to questions about the superstar forward's availability. Zidane was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding his talismanic attacker. ‘The obligation is to have one player and the coach,’ Zidane said. ‘[Mbappe] is fine. He will be ready to play tomorrow.’
Fresh faces in the squad
Zidane has wasted no time in putting his own stamp on the roster, introducing six new players to the senior set-up. The squad includes exciting young talents like Manchester United defender Leny Yoro and Liverpool’s Jeremy Jacquet. Other potential debutants include Esteban Lepaul, Lucas Da Cunha, Andy Diouf, and goalkeeper Guillaume Restes. This blend of youth and experience is central to Zidane's vision for the future of the national team as they navigate a busy Nations League schedule.
The manager expressed his satisfaction with how the new-look group has integrated during his first training sessions. ‘I'm happy with what I've seen so far. The French team is open to everyone,’ the 54-year-old Zidane said. ‘We've got a good squad, some veterans, some newcomers.’
- AFP
Focusing on the football
Rabiot noted that having a figure of Zidane's stature has actually relieved some of the pressure on the playing staff. The sheer gravity of ‘Zizou’ means the media's lens is often focused on the dugout rather than the dressing room. ‘His aura means he commands a lot of attention,’ Rabiot said. ‘In a way, it's a good thing that the focus is more on the coach than the players. It gives them a bit more peace and quiet.’
Despite the fanfare and the romanticism of his return, Zidane remains a pragmatist at heart. He understands that his legacy as a coach will be defined by victories rather than his reputation as a player. Following the trip to Turkiye, France face a challenging run of fixtures including matches against Belgium and Italy. ‘You have to accept how things are. But I'm not here for that,’ he said. ‘Winning matches is what interests me the most.’
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting