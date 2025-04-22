Zinedine Zidane 'would bring way more confidence' to Man Utd players than Ruben Amorim as ex-Real Madrid boss backed to take reins at Old Trafford with 'similar approach to Sir Alex Ferguson' Manchester United Z. Zidane R. Amorim Premier League Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane "would bring way more confidence" to the current crop of Manchester United players than Ruben Amorim, believes Louis Saha.