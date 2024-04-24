'There's no negatives about it' - Zinedine Zidane backed to 'inspire' Man Utd's underperforming stars as ex-Red Devils striker calls for 'fantastic' Frenchman to replace Erik ten Hag
Zinedine Zidane has been backed to "inspire" Manchester United's underperforming stars as Louis Saha wants the Frenchman to replace Erik ten Hag.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ten Hag's future hangs in the balance
- INEOS to take a final call after the season
- Saha wants Zidane in the Man Utd dugout